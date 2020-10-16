The Chaska Police Department invites those interested in law enforcement, ages 14-21, to join its Explorers program.
The program offers participants "the opportunity to gain working knowledge of law enforcement through hands-on experience."
Five of the department's sworn officers were Police Explorers.
An informational meeting for potential participants of Chaska Police Explorers Post 421 will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20 at the Chaska Community Center, 1661 Park Ridge Drive.
Each youth attending should bring just one parent or guardian, and everyone must wear masks. Tables will be spread out to ensure social distancing.
Contact Officer Julie Janke at at 952-448-4200 or by e-mail at jjanke@chaskamn.com with questions or to RSVP.
Chaska Police Department Post 421 meets regularly on Tuesday nights.The group also participates in various conferences such as the Duluth Explorer Conference in October and the Minnesota State Conference in April.
The weekly meetings focus on all aspects of law enforcement, including traffic stop, crime prevention, crime scene processing, burglary response, first aid, search and arrest, white-collar crime, hostage negotiations, interviewing and interrogation and more.