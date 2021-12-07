Chaska Police Officers responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
Nov. 30
At 2:40 p.m. officers responded to the 500 block of Pioneer Trail East for a drug violation report.
Dec. 1
At 11:49 a.m. officers responded to Riverbend Place for an assault report.
At 8:26 p.m. officers responded to the 1100 block of Falls Curve for a burglary report.
At 11:10 p.m. officers responded to the 1000 block of Wildwood Way for a burglary report.
Dec. 3
At 9:16 a.m. officers responded to the 100 block of Fourth Street East for a theft report.
Dec. 4
At 11:10 p.m. officers responded near the intersection of Highway 41 and Highway 212 for a property damage report.