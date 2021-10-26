Chaska Police Department officers responded to the following incidents. This is not a complete list.
Oct. 18
At 11:44 a.m. officers responded to the 100 block of Pioneer Trail East for a theft report.
Oct. 19
At 6:03 p.m. officers responded to the 110000 block of Geske Road for a burglary report.
Oct. 22
At 1:08 p.m. officers responded to the 2900 block of Hemingway Drive for a theft report.
Oct. 23
At 1:11 a.m. officers responded to the 400 block of Yellow Brick Circle for a burglary report.
At 11:44 a.m. officers responded to the 1000 block of Bluff Pass South for a property damage report.
At 6:50 p.m. officers responded to the 700 block of Chestnut Street North for an assault report.