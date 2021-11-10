Chaska PD

Chaska Police Department officers responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.

Nov. 1

At 4:24 p.m. officers responded to the 2100 block of Chestnut Street North for a theft report.

Nov. 4

At 9:50 a.m. officers responded to the 800 block of Arbor Drive for a theft report.

At 4:12 p.m. officers responded to the 3700 block of Terra Vista Path for a burglary report.

At 10:09 p.m. officers responded to the 112000 block of Hidden Creek Place for a missing person report.

Nov. 5

At 2:48 p.m. officers responded to the 200 block of Highland Drive for an alcohol-related traffic report.

Nov. 7

At 10:21 a.m. officers responded to the 600 block of Tupelo Way for a fire call.

