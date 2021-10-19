Chaska Police Department officers responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
Oct 11
At 6:54 a.m. officers responded to the 800 block of Deerwood Drive for an assault report.
At 2:20 p.m. officers responded to the 2800 block of Chaska Boulevard for a theft report.
Oct 14
At 1:35 a.m. officers responded to the 200 block of Riverview Road for a property damage report.
Oct 15
At 11:54 a.m. officers responded to the 100 block of Pioneer Trail East for a theft report.
Oct 16
At 10:37 a.m. officers responded to the 500 block of Pioneer Trail East for a fire call.