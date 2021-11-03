Oct 25
At 1:54 p.m. officers responded to the 600 block of Fourth Street East for a theft report.
At 10:09 p.m. officers responded to the 4000 block of Peavey Road for a fire call.
Oct 26
At 8:00 a.m. officers responded to the 200 block of Liberty Heights Drive for a theft report.
Oct 27
At 2:23 a.m. officers responded to the 1200 block of Crosstown Boulevard for an assault report.
Oct 28
At 11:53 a.m. officers responded to the 200 block of Crosstown Boulevard for an abuse/neglect report.
At 1:28 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of Hundertmark Road East for a sex crime report.
Oct 30
At 4:26 p.m. officers responded to the 1200 block of Crosstown Boulevard for a property damage report.
At 10:08 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of 82nd Street West for a theft report.
Oct 31
At 1:51 a.m. officers responded to the 200 block of Walnut Street North for a disturbing the peace/privacy report.
At 10:51 a.m. officers responded to the 300 block of Pioneer Trail East for a drug violation report.