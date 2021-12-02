At approximately 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, the Chaska Police Department responded to the report of a burglary in the 1100 block of Falls Curve.
The homeowner, who was in the house at the time, heard a loud bang inside the home and noticed an entry door was broken, according to a Chaska Police Department press release.
Nobody was harmed during the burglary. Witnesses reported seeing two persons fleeing the scene and a possible third suspect inside of a vehicle. Witnesses also reported hearing a possible gunshot.
Additional law enforcement agencies assisted in the initial search for the suspects.
Later in the evening, at approximately 11:10 p.m., officers responded to the report of another burglary on the 1000 block of Wildwood Way. In this case, the homeowner returned home and noticed a damaged door that had been forced open, the press release stated.
It is currently unknown if these two incidents are related, and both remain under active investigation.
During the same timeframe, there was a motor vehicle pursuit in Chaska that was not related to either burglary. A vehicle was being pursued by several outside law enforcement agencies.
The driver of the vehicle was eventually taken into custody, the release stated.
The Chaska Police Department will increase its patrol presence in neighborhoods and encourages residents to report suspicious activity by calling 911, according to the press release.
9 PM ROUTINE
The department also encourages to follow the 9PM Routine. The 9PM Routine is designed to reduce the likelihood of property crimes by creating a few simple steps to take every night at 9 p.m.:
- Lock up your car, house, windows, garage, gates, shed.
- Turn on exterior lights, security cameras, alarm systems.
- Bring in valuables from your car, yard, patio.