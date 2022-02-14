Chaska police responded to reports of seven residential burglaries in the early morning of Feb. 14.
The burglaries occurred in the Clover Ridge and Liberty Heights neighborhoods, as well as the area near Hundertmark and Bavaria roads.
In several of the burglaries, unlocked vehicles parked in driveways were accessed, and then garage door openers were used to enter occupied homes, according to a city of Chaska press release. In other instances, access was gained through unlocked exterior garage service doors.
The Chaska Police Department is investigating the burglaries.
Anyone who has information about these incidents or surveillance video of suspicious persons between midnight and 5 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14 are asked to call the Chaska Police at 952-361-1231.
The Chaska Police Department will be increasing patrol presence in neighborhoods, according to a press release.
The Chaska Police asks residents to follow the 9PM Routine, designed to reduce the likelihood of property crimes by taking a few steps every night at 9 p.m.
- Lock up the car, house, windows, garage, gates, shed. This should include garage service doors that lead into a home.
- Remove garage door openers from vehicles that must be left outside. Park vehicles inside whenever possible.
- Turn on exterior lights, security cameras, alarm systems.
- Bring in valuables from the car, yard, patio.