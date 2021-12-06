The Chaska Police Department responded to two burglaries on Wednesday, Dec. 1.
According to the Chaska Police Department, officers responded to a burglary report that night around 8:30 p.m. to the 1100 block of Falls Curve.
"The homeowner, who was in the house at the time, heard a loud bang inside the home and noticed an entry door was broken," a press release reads.
There were no reported injuries and witnesses reported two people fleeing the scene, with a potential third suspect inside a vehicle. According to police, witnesses also reported hearing a possible gunshot.
Around 11:10 p.m. Dec. 1, officers responded to another burglary report at the 1000 block of Wildwood Way after the homeowner reportedly returned home and noticed a damaged door that had been forced open.
Police say they do not know if the incidents are related and both remain under active investigation.
As of Dec. 6, Police Chief Ryan Siebert said the department did not have additional information regarding suspects or charges.
According to the press release, "during the same time frame," a Chaska motor vehicle pursuit took place that "was not related" to either burglary.
Several outside law enforcement agencies were involved and the driver of the vehicle was taken into custody.
As of early December, the department said it would increase its patrol presence throughout the city and encouraged residents to call 911 with any suspicious activity.
Chaskans are also encouraged to follow a nighttime routine of locking all doors, turning on lights and security systems, bringing valuables inside, and ensuring windows, garages, gates and sheds are latched.