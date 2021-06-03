Chaska Safety Camp is coming up.
The event is 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 6 and Wednesday July 7 at the Chaska Community Center, 1661 Park Ridge Drive, Chaska.
This two-day program is designed to give youth entering 2nd-4th grade this fall an opportunity for safety education in a camp setting.
Topics include: fire safety, bike safety, personal safety, basic first aid and more. Presenters include local police, fire, Ridgeview Ambulance, CCC lifeguards, DNR, and canine demonstration, according to a Chaska Police Department press release.
The cost is $40, including lunch and snacks, games and activities, and a Safety Camp T-shirt.
Space is limited and the deadline to apply is June 15. To register, visit https://apm.activecommunities.com/chaska/Home.
For questions contact Chaska Police Officer Julie Janke at 952-448-4200 or jjanke@chaskamn.com.