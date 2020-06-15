A 57-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree assault and domestic assault following an alleged argument and stabbing inside a Chaska apartment building last week.
Gina Elizabeth Yanez-Tyler, of Chaska, reportedly injured a man with a sword or knife on the 100 block of Second Street on June 9, according to the criminal complaint.
A person reported they were “stabbed in the forearm with a sword,” the complaint stated, which Police Chief Ryan Seibert confirmed.
Around 12:45 p.m., Chaska police officers responded to a possible domestic call. When they entered the apartment, the complaint said the kitchen floor had a “large amount of blood” and a “large knife type weapon with a long handle” on it.
Officers noticed a deep, four-inch wound on the man’s left forearm, the complaint said.
The man told officers the two were arguing before the injury and that Yanez-Tyler “kept pushing and pushing” before grabbing the weapon.
Yanez-Tyler said the man “attacked” her, prompting her to cut him, the complaint said.
A witness overheard arguing and alleged threats from a man and woman that afternoon, according to the complaint.
The maximum sentence for second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon is seven years in prison and/or a $14,000 fine. A domestic assault misdemeanor charge of intentionally inflicting bodily harm is up to 90 days in prison and/or a $1,000 fine.