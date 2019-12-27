Scholarship

Cole Hoffman, of Chanhassen, receives a Minnesota Sheriffs’ Association scholarship from Carver County Sheriff Jason Kamerud.

 Submitted photo

The local recipient of the Minnesota Sheriffs’ Association (MSA) scholarship program for 2019 is Cole Hoffman, of Chanhassen.

The MSA awards scholarships each year to individuals planning to become Minnesota peace officers. The applicants apply through their local sheriff’s offices. This year, the scholarship committee chose 22 recipients. The MSA scholarship program is promoted by the 87 sheriffs of Minnesota.

Hoffman received a $600 scholarship.

"The qualifications and academic excellence shown by this awardee reflect the dedication and pride of the young people in the state of Minnesota who will enter the difficult but rewarding profession of law enforcement and public service," states a Carver County Sheriff's Office press release.

More info at www.mnsheriffs.org.

