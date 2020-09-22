In a move that would bring 164 shifts to the Chaska Police Department, the City Council is considering adding another sergeant to the team, Chief Ryan Seibert said at last week’s council meeting.
It would be a part of the 2021 budget, to be finalized this December.
Seibert said if the change was made, a current officer would be promoted to sergeant and assigned to work the “power shift,” doing patrol. It’s from 3 p.m. to 1 a.m., which he said is one of the busiest patrol times in Chaska.
WHY THE CHANGE?
The last time the shift minimum was raised was 2001, Seibert said, which is at two officers. He broke it down: In 2001, there were 17,000 Chaska residents and 16 officers. This year, with a population of 27,000, there are 26 officers.
“The goal would be to inch our way towards 24/7 supervisory coverage,” Seibert said, adding the new sergeant would bring coverage up to 70%.
WHAT WOULD IT DO?
It’s not just a “numbers” thing — Seibert said, adding a sergeant would give all officers more time to engage with the community.
“With a higher staffing number, you decrease that allocated time, which can lead to more positive connections,” he said.
Too few officers can lead to burnout, he said, which could lower customer service.
Seibert also said adding another sergeant might positively affect transparency, data sharing, an ongoing revision of policies and officer wellness. More crisis intervention and more implicit bias training could become the new norm, he said.