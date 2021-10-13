A crash between a school bus and a car Tuesday night just west of Norwood Young America resulted in life-threatening injuries, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
At 7:51 p.m., Oct. 10, a crash was reported when a school bus, headed northbound on County Road 31, made a left turn to westbound Highway 212. A Cadillac CTS was eastbound on Highway 212 and collided with the school bus in the intersection, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.
The Cadillac was driven by Ellen Follestad, 21, of Glencoe. She was transferred to Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
The school bus was driven by Robert Streich, 78, of Hutchinson, who was not injured, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Bus passengers included Samuel Colvin, 14, and Graham O'Neill, 12, both of Hutchinson, who suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol.