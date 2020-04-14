Jeffrie Dean Smith, 53, of Farmington, died after being electrocuted outside his girlfriend’s Chaska townhome early Monday morning, according to a Chaska police report.
Police responded to a call just after 5 a.m. to Windstone Townhomes on the 110500 block of Windmill Court. Smith was reportedly shocked while handling jumper cables, according to the report, by Officer Mike Duzan, one of the responding officers.
Officer Duzan said when he arrived, a woman was trying to resuscitate Smith, who was unresponsive and lying against the side of the house on the back deck. A witness said Smith was thrown from the deck and then stopped breathing, according to the report.
Smith did not have a pulse when taken into an ambulance, despite chest compressions and two AED shocks. He was transported to M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center and died at 6:25 a.m., the report stated.
On the deck was a tree branch with the bark removed, electrical cords, jumper cables and what Officer Duzan thought was a capacitor. The jumper cables were attached to the likely capacitor, plugged into a power strip used as an extension cord.
The report stated both jumper cable clamps had nails in them, reportedly used to attach to the wood. It caused an electrical current to arc along the grain, Duzan said, “scorching the wood as a design method.”
The report stated the deck and Smith’s clothing were wet.
An autopsy ruled the death as accidental.