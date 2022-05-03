Scott Knight, of Chaska, has been reappointed by Gov. Tim Walz to the Juvenile Justice Advisory Committee through Jan. 5, 2026.
Knight, a former Chaska police chief, was first appointed by Gov. Mark Dayton in 2013.
The Juvenile Justice Advisory Committee is the supervisory board for the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention’s Title II Juvenile Justice Program with respect to preparation and administration of the state plan and award of grants, according to a press release.
The committee oversees Minnesota’s compliance with the Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Act and provides leadership and support in setting a vision for juvenile justice in Minnesota.