A former Waconia wrestling coach and his wife were sentenced in Carver County District Court for their role in providing prescription medication to an athlete.
Kelly Wagener pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting distribution of a legend drug, a misdemeanor, on June 26, according to court documents. He will be on probation for one year, was ordered to write a letter of apology to the victim and wrestling team; complete 40 hours of community service over an indeterminate period of time; and is prohibited from coaching and having position of authority over minors.
His wife, Jonie Wagener, also pleaded guilty, according to court officials. She is convicted with unlawful distribution of a legend drug, a misdemeanor.
She will also be on probation for one year; was ordered to write a letter of apology to the victim, school, team and community; serve 40 hours of community service and will not be allowed to coach or have authority over minors.
“The Waconia School Board accepted Kelly Wagener’s resignation earlier this year and he will no longer be coaching for Waconia schools,” according to an email from a Waconia schools spokesperson. “Nick Hackman has been named the varsity wrestling coach for the upcoming season.”
Authorities were first alerted after they received a student maltreatment report from the Minnesota Department of Education in March 2019. The report stated an employee gave a 17-year-old medication without a prescription, according to the criminal complaint.
Kelly was the co-head coach for the Waconia High School wrestling team.
Carver County Sheriff’s Office Detective Tim Gerber met with the student athlete, who said he noticed a rash on his neck, and after visiting a Target Minute Clinic he was diagnosed with impetigo, a contagious skin infection. The student was given a topical cream.
After a few days the student did not see the rash improving.
Kelly sent a message to the student to go to his house after practice to get something that would help it go away, according to the complaint. At the home, the student was greeted by Kelly and Jonie.
Jonie gave the student a bag with white pills and said to take one pill in the morning and one at night and to drink plenty of water because the pills could cause kidney damage, according to the complaint. The student took the medication as directed and gave the rest to the detective. The pills were Acyclovir, which are used to treat herpes infections.
When a search warrant was executed at the Wagener household, Jonie gave Detective Gerber a prescription bottle for Acyclovir, which was prescribed to her, according to the complaint.
Under Minnesota law, possession of the drugs without a prescription is a misdemeanor.
Wrestling and football are the sports with the most outbreaks from skin-to-skin contact, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. A communicable skin disease can prevent an athlete from competing in wrestling, per Minnesota State High School League guidelines.