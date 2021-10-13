A school bus with Hutchinson boys cross-country students was involved in a deadly crash that killed a Glencoe woman Tuesday night around 8 p.m. in Carver County.
The bus, driven by Robert Ernest Streich, 78, of Hutchinson, was on its way back from a cross-country meet in Jordan, traveling northbound on County Road 31 near Norwood Young America.
While making a left-hand turn to go westbound on U.S. Highway 212, the bus was hit from the side by an eastbound 2012 Cadillac CTS driven by Ellen Elizabeth Follestad, 21, of Glencoe.
Video of the crash was shared by a person on the bus. A student's video recording from inside the bus caught the moment the two vehicles collided.
The State Patrol reported that Follestad was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. On Wednesday morning the newspaper received a phone call from Jennifer Follestad, Ellen's mother, who confirmed that Ellen had died.
“She was an absolute vibrant young lady,” Jennifer said about her daughter.
Two Hutchinson boys — Samuel Colvin, 14, and Graham O’Neill, 12 — also had injuries that were not life threatening, according to State Patrol. The highway was shut down for several hours during an investigation and cleanup of the scene.
In a statement from Hutchinson Public Schools Superintendent Daron VanderHeiden, confirmed the State Patrol report and that two students were treated for "minor" injuries.
"We are very fortunate to only have minor injuries as our first priority is the safety and well-being of our students," VanderHeiden said. "We are proud of our coaches, bus company staff, and student-athletes for the manner in which they handled this accident."