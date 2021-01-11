The Chaska Fire Department responded to a house fire at 1:05 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10.
The family made it out safely of their split-level home at 2641 Nightingale Court, in the Hazeltine Glen neighborhood. The fire was under control in about an hour, according to Chaska Communications Manager Kevin Wright.
The house was considered a "total loss," Wright stated. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The home was built in 1979, according to Carver County property records.
Chaska Chanhassen Hockey Association has started a GoFundMe for home owners David and Kacey Lorenzen and their three children. As of 11 a.m. on Jan. 11, 2021, the fundraiser had eclipsed $35,000.
Perished in the fire was the Lorenzen family dog, Bear.
"We learned pretty fast how truly amazing our family, friends, neighbors, and strangers are," said Kacey Lorenzen, an academics skills and character lead at Breakaway Academy, on Facebook. "The outpouring support has been overwhelming and we are so appreciative."
The Red Cross is working with the family. Fire departments also responded from the cities of Chanhassen, Carver, Cologne, Eden Prairie, Excelsior, Shakopee, Waconia, Watertown and Victoria, Wright said.