Sitting modestly on a chair, the outgoing fire chief turned slightly, so as to not directly face the dozens of people who showed up that day to honor him.
After all, he said, that day wasn’t about him — or the 36 collective years he put into his career with the city of Chaska and the fire department.
“It’s never been about one person. It’s all about the team,” Tim Wiebe said, at his retirement gathering at the Chaska Fire Station on Feb. 4.
But there’s a lot to that one person, especially considering his commitment to bettering his hometown.
‘THE DUDE’
Born and raised in Chaska, Wiebe got a part-time summer gig with the city’s Public Works Department in 1986. Post-college, that work became full time in the parks division, mowing grass and plowing snow. By 1990 he’d also become a city firefighter.
From the late 1990s to the early 2010s, Wiebe served as Public Works superintendent, as well as an on-call fire chief, among other roles within the fire department. In 2013, he became the department’s full-time chief (also known as “the dude” by coworkers).
Despite all those duties, including responding to probably 10,000 calls throughout his career, Chaska Fire Marshal Kevin Gravalin said Wiebe focused on one role the most: helping people.
“Customer service is his No. 1 job,” Gravalin said, at the party.
Most everyone agrees Wiebe mastered it.
Gravalin said Wiebe created a “culture of safety” in the department, made sure firefighters had two sets of gear, and focused on the mental health piece of the difficult job. He “transformed” the department’s hiring process, added full-time positions, increased the department’s budget and arranged raises for staff, Gravalin said.
“I think we really are witnessing the end of an era. Chief Wiebe has been our top responder and he doesn’t take any recognition for that,” Gravalin said.
‘BIG SHOES TO FILL’
Gravalin, who met Wiebe over 30 years ago, said he felt personally changed by Wiebe’s work from the moment he stepped into his helper role.
“You have truly made me a better person,” Gravalin said.
He is far from the only one.
City Administrator Matt Podhradsky said he sees Wiebe as a type of mentor and called him “a humble leader.”
“A lot of the things that I’ve learned in leadership over the years have been from Tim,” Podhradsky said. “He really thinks about what’s best for the community, what’s best for my team, what’s best for the organization.”
Chaska Mayor Mark Windschitl recalled making phone calls to Wiebe asking for advice or just to talk.
“It’s been more like a friendship than coworkers. We’ve been through a lot together,” Windschitl said at the get-together.
Gravalin said Wiebe’s jobs, particularly as fire chief, come with “enormous stress, personal commitment and sacrifice” — something many people can’t handle for more than half a decade, he said.
“You just can’t find those people,” Gravalin said of Wiebe. “There’s no doubt Chief Wiebe will leave some big shoes to fill.”
Wiebe, who asked to opt out of a newspaper interview, left his remarks brief, while fighting back tears.
“What we’re really here for is to help people when they’re in their time of need,” Wiebe said. “Helping people when they’re having their worst day and trying to make it better is pretty damn special.”