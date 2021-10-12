Minnesota State Patrol

Minnesota State Patrol responded to a crash Wednesday afternoon.

 Minnesota State Patrol

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a serious injury crash near Norwood Young America on Highway 212.

The crash, on westbound Highway 212 near County Road 31 in Carver County, involves a passenger car and a school bus, according to the Minnesota State Patrol's Twitter account.

Injuries in the school bus are non-life threatening at this time, according to the State Patrol.

Stay posted for updates.

Tags

Events