The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a serious injury crash near Norwood Young America on Highway 212.
The crash, on westbound Highway 212 near County Road 31 in Carver County, involves a passenger car and a school bus, according to the Minnesota State Patrol's Twitter account.
Injuries in the school bus are non-life threatening at this time, according to the State Patrol.
Stay posted for updates.
