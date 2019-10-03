Michael Shawn Klappenbach, 46, classified as a Level Three predatory offender, is moving to the vicinity of Stoughton Avenue and Crystal Place on Oct. 14, according to a city of Chaska press release.
“Level Three offenders have served the sentence imposed by the court and generally have a right to choose where they live,” stated a press release. “Minnesota state statutes do require predatory offenders to register with law enforcement agencies that can supervise, monitor, and track the offender’s movements.”
According to the Minnesota Department of Corrections, Klappenbach is being released from Minnesota Correctional Facility-Rush City on Oct. 14. He was incarcerated as of Nov. 18, 2013, the website states.
According to the city press release: “Michael Klappenbach engaged in sexual contact with a teenage female. Contact included sexual touching and penetration. Klappenbach accessed her online, then arranging and facilitated meeting in person.”
Klappenbach is a former Belle Plaine resident.
The city of Chaska will hold a public community notification meeting regarding Klappenbach from 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9 at Valley Evangelical Free Church, 150 Engler Blvd., Chaska.
Staff from the Minnesota Department of Corrections will provide information on Klappenbach’s offenses, conditions of release, guidelines about predatory offender registration, and general safety information, according to the city press release.
Representatives from the Carver County Attorney’s Office, Sexual Violence Center, and the Chaska Police Department will also be available to address any questions. An interpreter will provide English-to-Spanish translation.
"This individual has served the sentence imposed on them by the court and is transitioning into the community. This notification is not intended to increase fear but rather raise awareness. Law enforcement believes that an informed public is a safer public," states a Chaska Police Department fact sheet. "The Chaska Police Department may not direct where this individual does or does not reside, nor can this agency direct where they work or go to school."
More info at www.chaskamn.com/predatoryoffender.