The Chaska Lions Club recently donated $7,000 to the Carver County Sheriff Dive Team.
“We are honored to be a donation recipient and are grateful for the partnership with the Chaska Lions Club,” stated Carver County Sheriff Jason Kamerud, in a press release.
The donation was a response to a request from the dive team, outlining its equipment needs.
"The Lions meet the needs of local communities and the world every day because they share a core belief — to serve their community. Through this donation, the Chaska Lions Club gives back to the community via the Carver County Sheriff dive team efforts," the release stated.
More info about the Chaska Lions Club at www.e-clubhouse.org/sites/chaska/ or www.facebook.com/ChaskaLions/.