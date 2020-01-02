A 23-year-old man has been charged for the alleged theft of a cat.
Byron Thomas Vieau, 23, of Rockford, was charged with misdemeanor theft and misdemeanor animal abandonment on Jan. 2, according to the Carver County Sheriff's Office.
At 2:32 p.m. Oct. 10, 2019, the Carver County Sheriff's Office received a report of a stolen cat, from the 2600 block of County Road 127 in Watertown Township.
"The owner of the cat reported a delivery driver that was at her residence appeared to take an interest in the cat. The reporting party looked for the cat after the driver left and was unable to locate the cat," according to a Carver County Sheriff's Office press release.
The delivery driver, Vieau, allegedly later confessed to taking the cat, then after a "change of heart" released it somewhere outside of Watertown, according to the release.
The whereabouts of the 12-year-old cat, named Dot, is still unknown. It is a male, black and white, long-haired cat that weighed 14 pounds at the time it was taken. Dot has microchip identifier in its shoulder.
Readers are asked to contact Carver County Det. Neil Kuhnau at 952-361-1212 with any information regarding the theft or current location of Dot.