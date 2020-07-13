A man was shot and killed by a Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Monday following an apparent kidnapping and car chase.
Officers were called to Yellow Brick Circle in Chaska at 12:45 a.m., Monday, July 13, where the 29-year-old man with a handgun threatened to shoot the woman inside, according to a press release from the Chaska Police Department and Carver County Sheriff’s Office.
The man then took the woman, believed to be a hostage, according to authorities, and fled. He was pursued by officers until the car was stopped using tire-deflating spikes on the Mendota Heights Bridge.
A team of negotiators and officers from the Tri-City Tactical Team attempted to de-escalate the situation for several hours, but were unsuccessful. Before he was shot, the suspect continued to hold the woman at gunpoint, according to the press release.
"The female victim was emotionally distraught, but did not suffer serious injury during the incident," the release stated.
The deputy involved is on administrative leave. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which is investigating the case, could not be reached for comment.