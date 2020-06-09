A man has a minor stab wound after an incident on the 100 block of West Second Street early afternoon Tuesday, according to Chaska Police Chief Ryan Seibert.
Just after 12:45 p.m., officers found the stabbed man and another person outside an apartment “complaining of other injuries,” Seibert said.
“Both individuals were cooperative and transported to an area hospital for medical evaluation and treatment,” Seibert said.
The incident is under investigation, Seibert said, and charges are pending. A formal criminal complaint is not yet available.