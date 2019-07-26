ABATE of Minnesota recently donated Buddy Bears statewide, including the Carver Fire Department, for use by EMTs and firefighters to calm down children who have been involved in accidents and other traumatic experiences.
American Bikers for Awareness, Training, and Education (ABATE) of Minnesota is a not for profit, grassroots organization that is committed to educating motorcyclists and the general public about motorcycling, according to a press release.
"ABATE members ride many different types and brands of motorcycles. We are all people with a common interest in a common activity — motorcycling. The fact that we share an interest in motorcycling is more important than the type of motorcycle we ride," the release stated.