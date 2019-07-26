Chaska's Night to Unite is Tuesday, Aug. 6.
Residents in neighborhoods throughout Chaska are asked to lock their doors, turn on outside lights and spend the evening outside with neighbors and police.
Many neighborhoods throughout Chaska will host a variety of special events such as block parties, cookouts, parades, and visits from police, flashlight walks, contests, youth activities and anti-crime rallies.
For more information, contact Officer Julie Janke, Chaska Police Department at 952-448-4200 or jjanke@chaskamn.com or visit this link. The deadline to register is Wednesday, July 31.
Representatives of the Chaska Police Department, Chaska Fire Department and McGruff Crime Dog will visit as many neighborhood parties as they can.
JONATHAN
The Jonathan Association will reimburse one person per neighborhood up to $150 for food, non-alcoholic beverages and party favors. Hosts must be current on their association dues for reimbursement.
For more information call 952-448-4700 or email Melissa; mkampen@jonathaninchaska.com. Register the neighborhood party by July 31.