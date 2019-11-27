A two-vehicle crash involving a bus in Jackson Township resulted in a towed car and no injuries Wednesday morning, according to the State Patrol.
Just after 8:30 a.m. near eastbound Highway 41 and Highway 169, a SmartLink transit bus and a 2006 Buick Lucerne collided.
Passengers were on the bus and nobody was injured in the crash, State Patrol Public Information Officer Gordon Shank said. The Buick, driven by Julie Petzel, 66, from Le Sueur, had “significant damage” and was towed. The bus appeared to be struck on its side.
Shank said he did not know how many passengers were on the bus, driven by Steven Hoiland, 65, of Montrose.
The road was not closed and the crash is currently under investigation, the patrol said.