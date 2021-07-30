A Chaska crash involving a semi truck and a sedan caused minor injuries Friday morning on eastbound Highway 212, according to Julie Janke with the Chaska Police Department.
The crash occurred at 6:10 a.m. a quarter-mile east of Highway 41, Janke said. The semi truck driver had minor injuries.
According to Chaska Police Department Facebook posts, it was a "large" rollover crash that caused traffic delays. The road has been cleared as of 11 a.m. Friday.
The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.
