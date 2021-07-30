Semi rollover on 212
The semi driver had minor injuries and the portion of Highway 212 has been cleared.

 Photo courtesy of the Chaska Police Department Facebook

A Chaska crash involving a semi truck and a sedan caused minor injuries Friday morning on eastbound Highway 212, according to Julie Janke with the Chaska Police Department.

The crash occurred at 6:10 a.m. a quarter-mile east of Highway 41, Janke said. The semi truck driver had minor injuries.

Crews clear the scene.

According to Chaska Police Department Facebook posts, it was a "large" rollover crash that caused traffic delays. The road has been cleared as of 11 a.m. Friday.

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

