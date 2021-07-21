Chaska Police Department officers responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
July 13
At 10:35 a.m. officers responded to the 1000 block of Overlook Drive for a burglary report.
At 10:26 p.m. officers responded to the 3200 block of Chaska Boulevard for a missing person report.
July 15
At 7:40 a.m. officers responded to the 2900 block of Chestnut Street North for a theft report.
At 10:15 a.m. officers responded to the 700 block of Walnut Street North for a theft report.
At 1:28 p.m. officers responded to the 1300 block of Romeo Court for a theft report.
At 8:47 p.m. officers responded to the 2800 block of Chaska Boulevard for a theft report.
At 8:50 p.m. officers responded to the 10300 block of Pioneer Trail West for a missing person report.
At 10:33 p.m. officers responded to the 200 block of Pioneer Trail East for an assault report.
July 17
At 9:25 p.m. officers responded to the 1000 block of Bluff Pass South for a property damage report.