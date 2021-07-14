Chaska Police Department officers responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
July 5
At 3:27 a.m. officers responded to the 200 block of Cardinal Court for a missing person report.
July 6
At 8:20 a.m. officers responded to the 100 block of Peavey Road for a fire call.
At 11:07 a.m. officers responded to the 1200 block of Lakeview Drive for a theft report.
July 7
At 8:35 a.m. officers responded to the 11000 block of Friendship Lane South for a property damage report.
July 8
At 11:16 a.m. officers responded to the 1300 block of Valleyview Road for a fire call.
July 9
At 1:51 p.m. officers responded to the 300 block of Pioneer Trail East for a theft report.
At 7:14 p.m. Officers responded to the 700 block of Ravoux Road for a burglary report.
July 11
At 10:18 a.m. officers responded to the 1100 block of Overlook Drive for a theft report.
At 10:19 p.m. officers responded to the 900 block of Yellow Brick Road for a vehicle theft report.