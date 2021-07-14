Chaska Police Department
Buy Now

Chaska Police Department

 File photo

Chaska Police Department officers responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.

July 5

At 3:27 a.m. officers responded to the 200 block of Cardinal Court for a missing person report.

July 6

At 8:20 a.m. officers responded to the 100 block of Peavey Road for a fire call.

At 11:07 a.m. officers responded to the 1200 block of Lakeview Drive for a theft report.

July 7

At 8:35 a.m. officers responded to the 11000 block of Friendship Lane South for a property damage report.

July 8

At 11:16 a.m. officers responded to the 1300 block of Valleyview Road for a fire call.

July 9

At 1:51 p.m. officers responded to the 300 block of Pioneer Trail East for a theft report.

At 7:14 p.m. Officers responded to the 700 block of Ravoux Road for a burglary report.

July 11

At 10:18 a.m. officers responded to the 1100 block of Overlook Drive for a theft report.

At 10:19 p.m. officers responded to the 900 block of Yellow Brick Road for a vehicle theft report.

Tags

Events