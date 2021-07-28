Police
Chaska Police Department officers responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.

July 19

At 7:55 a.m. officers responded to the 4400 block of Savanna Trail for a theft report.

July 22

At 11:12 a.m. officers responded to the 800 block of Mallary Lane for a property damage report.

At 11:52 a.m. officers responded to the 700 block of Chestnut Street North for a property damage report.

At 2:07 p.m. officers responded to the 800 block of Howard Lane in Chaska for a missing person report.

July 23

At 9:45 a.m. officers responded to the 2300 block of Maxwell Lane for a property damage report.

At 1:56 p.m. officers responded to the 200 block of Oak Street North for a theft report.

July 25

At 10:20 p.m. officers responded near the intersection of Crosstown Boulevard and Ravoux Road for an alcohol-related traffic report.

