Chaska Police Department officers responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
April 26
At 2:43 p.m. officers responded to the 450 block of Yellow Brick Circle for a theft report.
April 27
At 10:01 a.m. officers responded to the 1500 block of Millpond Court for a property damage report.
At 7:17 p.m. officers responded to the 200 block of Pioneer Trail East for an assault report.
April 29
At 2:37 p.m. officers responded to the 130 block of Crosstown Boulevard for a theft report.
At 3:48 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of First Street East for a theft report.
April 30
At 1:54 a.m. officers responded to the 110 block of First Street East for a missing person report.
May 1
At 6:21 p.m. officers responded to the 2900 block of Canyon Road for a theft report.
At 9:26 p.m. officers responded to the 2800 block of Chaska Boulevard for a robbery report.
May 2
At 3:44 p.m. officers responded to the 1200 block of Crystal Place East for a property damage report.