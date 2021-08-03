Chaska Police Department deputies responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
July 29
At 11:25 a.m. officers responded to the 1000 block of Traditions Court for a sex crime report.
At 10:24 p.m. officers responded to the 2600 block of Shadow Lane for a fire call.
July 30
At 7:26 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of First Street East for a theft report.
July 31
At 5:21 p.m. officers responded to the 200 block of Crosstown Boulevard for an assault report.
At 10:26 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of Pioneer Trail East for a property damage report.