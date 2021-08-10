Chaska Police Department officers responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
Aug. 4
At 5:03 a.m. officers responded to the 100 block of Jason Road for a missing person report.
Aug. 5
At 10:15 p.m. officers responded to the 3200 block of Chaska Boulevard for a disturbing the peace and privacy report.
Aug. 6
At 6:59 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of Pioneer Trail East for a property damage report.
Aug. 7
At 9:03 p.m. officers responded to the 500 block of Yellow Brick Circle for a vehicle theft report.