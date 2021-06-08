Chaska Police Department officers responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
May 31
At 7:30 a.m. officers responded to the 2100 block of Grimm Road for a theft report.
June 1
At 2:39 p.m. officers responded to the 600 block of Sixth Street East in Chaska for a property damage report.
June 2
At 7:46 p.m. officers responded to the 3700 block of Talero Curve for a theft report.
June 3
At 5:01 p.m. officers responded to the 400 block of Yellow Brick Circle for a fire call.
June 4
At 12:13 p.m. officers responded to the 2900 block of Clover Ridge Drive for a missing person report.
At 9:27 p.m. officers responded near the intersection of Jonathan Carver Parkway and Chaska Boulevard for an alcohol-related traffic report.
June 5
At 9:28 p.m. officers responded to the 111200 block of Village Road for a burglary report.