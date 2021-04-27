Chaska Police Department officers responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
April 19
At 2:58 p.m. officers responded to the 1140 block of Hazeltine Boulevard for a theft report.
April 20
At 7:43 p.m. officers responded to the 110 block of Hundertmark Road East for a theft report.
At 8:11 p.m. officers responded to the 1200 block of Crosstown Boulevard for a property damage report.
April 23
At 4:01 p.m. officers responded to the 630 block of Weston Ridge Parkway for a fire call.
April 24
At 10:40 a.m. officers responded to the 1140 block of Cardinal Street for a property damage report.
At 7:18 p.m. officers responded to the 510 block of Ravoux Road for a theft report.
April 25
At 12:01 p.m. officers responded to the 200 block of Walnut Street North for a mental health report.
At 7:26 p.m. officers responded to the 2900 block of Chestnut Street North for an alcohol-related traffic report.
At 8:44 p.m. officers responded to the 110500 block of Windmill Court for a missing person report.