Chaska Police Department officers responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
June 28
At 9:11 a.m. officers responded near the intersection of Emerson Court and Clover Ridge Drive for a theft report.
At 10:22 a.m. officers responded to the 200 block of Pioneer Trail East for a theft report.
At 11:59 p.m. officers responded to the 500 block of Yellow Brick Circle for a vehicle theft report.
June 29
At 4:21 a.m. officers responded to the 900 block of Bluff Pass North for a fire call.
July 1
At 4:19 a.m. officers responded to the 1100 block of Village Road for an assault report.
At 9:04 a.m. officers responded to the 2500 block of Brinkhaus Street for a burglary report.
At 3:53 p.m. officers responded to the 2200 block of Manuela Drive for a theft report.
July 3
At 3:11 p.m. officers responded to the 600 block of First Street West for a missing person report.
At 6:35 p.m. officers responded to the 1000 block of Rosemary Circle for a missing person report.
July 4
At 10:14 p.m. officers responded to the 1110 block of Zemble Street for a property damage report.