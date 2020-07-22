Chaska police officers responded to the following calls.
July 13
At 10:30 a.m., responded to the 3000 block of Chaska Boulevard for a theft report.
At 7:52 p.m., responded to the 200 block of Pioneer Trail East for a theft report.
July 14
At 2:31 p.m., responded to the 3000 block of Fairway Circle for an uttering/bad check report.
At 6:44 p.m., responded to the 3000 block of Chaska Boulevard for an alcohol-involved traffic stop.
At 9:59 p.m., responded to the 2800 block of Chaska Boulevard for a theft report.
July 15
At 4:45 p.m., responded to the 2100 block of Grimm Road for a domestic report.
July 16
At 1:51 p.m., responded to the 200 block of Chestnut Street North for a theft report.
July 17
At 5:25 p.m., responded to the 1500 block of Millpond Court for a property damage report.
July 18
At 2:45 a.m., responded to the 300 block of Liberty Heights Drive for a burglary report.
July 19
At 1:44 a.m., responded to the 1800 block of Park Ridge Drive for a burglary report.