Chaska police
File photo by Amy Felegy

Chaska police officers responded to the following calls.

July 13

At 10:30 a.m., responded to the 3000 block of Chaska Boulevard for a theft report.

At 7:52 p.m., responded to the 200 block of Pioneer Trail East for a theft report.

July 14

At 2:31 p.m., responded to the 3000 block of Fairway Circle for an uttering/bad check report.

At 6:44 p.m., responded to the 3000 block of Chaska Boulevard for an alcohol-involved traffic stop.

At 9:59 p.m., responded to the 2800 block of Chaska Boulevard for a theft report.

July 15

At 4:45 p.m., responded to the 2100 block of Grimm Road for a domestic report.

July 16

At 1:51 p.m., responded to the 200 block of Chestnut Street North for a theft report.

July 17

At 5:25 p.m., responded to the 1500 block of Millpond Court for a property damage report.

July 18

At 2:45 a.m., responded to the 300 block of Liberty Heights Drive for a burglary report.

July 19

At 1:44 a.m., responded to the 1800 block of Park Ridge Drive for a burglary report.

