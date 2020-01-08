Chaska Police Department
 Photo by Mark W. Olson

Chaska police officers responded to the following calls.

Dec. 30

At 11:14 a.m., responded to the 1400 block of Crystal Lane for report of a theft.

At 2:49 p.m., responded to the 1600 block of Park Ridge Drive for report of a theft.

Dec. 31

At 12:28 a.m., responded to the 100 block of Waters Edge Drive for report of a domestic.

At 3:36 p.m., responded to the 3100 block of Chestnut Street North for report of an assault.

At 5:05 p.m., responded to the 3100 block of Chaska Boulevard for report of a theft.

At 5:13 p.m., responded to Chestnut Street North and 2nd Street East for a personal injury accident.

At 9:14 p.m., responded to the 900 block of Stoughton Avenue for report of a domestic.

Jan. 1

At 3:56 p.m., responded to the 2000 block of Wellens Street for report of a sex crime.

Jan. 2

At 1:59 p.m., responded to the 1600 block of Park Ridge Drive for report of a theft.

At 4:04 p.m., responded to the 100 block of Hundertmark Road East for report of a theft.

Jan. 3

At 1:06 p.m., responded to the 1400 block of Crystal Lane for report of a theft.

At 1:50 p.m., responded to the 2900 block of Clover Ridge Drive for report of a theft.

Jan. 4

At 7:15 p.m., responded to the 1600 block of Park Ridge Drive for report of a theft.

Jan. 5

At 9:11 p.m., responded to the 1100 block of Hazeltine Boulevard for report of theft.

At 11:59 p.m., responded to the 100 block of Ash Street North for report of a domestic.

Unsie Zuege is an award-winning multimedia journalist, who enjoys community journalism, bibimbop, Netflix, Trivia Mafia and snuggling tiny dogs, not necessarily in that order.

