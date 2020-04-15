April 6
At 12:09 a.m., responded to the 300 block of Crosstown Boulevard for report of a domestic.
April 7
At 10:14 a.m., responded to the 120 block of Hickory Street for report of a theft.
At 5:29 p.m., responded to the 200 block of Riverview Road for report of a theft.
April 8
At 11:17 a.m., responded to the 100 block of 4th Street for report of a theft.
At 4:08 p.m., responded to the 2200 block of Clover Field Drive for report of a child custody dispute.
April 9
At 1:21 p.m., responded to the 100 block of Hundertmark Road East for report of a theft.
At 10:02 p.m., responded to the 00 block of Michelle Ave for report of a domestic.
April 11
At 2:12 a.m., responded to the 200 block of 4th St. East for report of a domestic.
At 11:58 a.m., responded to the 800 block of Braunworth Court for report of a domestic.
At 12:31 p.m., responded to Highway 41 and Pioneer Trail for report of a personal injury accident.
At 2:30 p.m., responded to the 110200 block of Village Road for report of a drug violation.
At 4:27 p.m., responded to Bavaria Hills Trail and Bavaria Hills Terrace for report of a personal injury accident.
At 9:43 p.m., responded to the 100 block of Pioneer Trail East for report of a theft.
April 12
At 9:47 a.m., responded to the 2200 block of Grimm Road for report of a domestic.