Chaska Police Department
Chaska Police Department

 Photo by Mark W. Olson

April 6

At 12:09 a.m., responded to the 300 block of Crosstown Boulevard for report of a domestic.

April 7

At 10:14 a.m., responded to the 120 block of Hickory Street for report of a theft.

At 5:29 p.m., responded to the 200 block of Riverview Road for report of a theft.

April 8

At 11:17 a.m., responded to the 100 block of 4th Street for report of a theft.

At 4:08 p.m., responded to the 2200 block of Clover Field Drive for report of a child custody dispute.

April 9

At 1:21 p.m., responded to the 100 block of Hundertmark Road East for report of a theft.

At 10:02 p.m., responded to the 00 block of Michelle Ave for report of a domestic.

April 11

At 2:12 a.m., responded to the 200 block of 4th St. East for report of a domestic.

At 11:58 a.m., responded to the 800 block of Braunworth Court for report of a domestic.

At 12:31 p.m., responded to Highway 41 and Pioneer Trail for report of a personal injury accident.

At 2:30 p.m., responded to the 110200 block of Village Road for report of a drug violation.

At 4:27 p.m., responded to Bavaria Hills Trail and Bavaria Hills Terrace for report of a personal injury accident.

At 9:43 p.m., responded to the 100 block of Pioneer Trail East for report of a theft.

April 12

At 9:47 a.m., responded to the 2200 block of Grimm Road for report of a domestic.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

