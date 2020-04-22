April 15
At 3:36 p.m., responded to the 200 block of Liberty Heights Drive for report of a theft.
At 3:57 p.m., responded to the 300 block of Liberty Heights Drive for report of a theft.
At 9:51 p.m., responded to the 1400 block of Crystal Lane for report of a theft.
April 16
At 1:28 p.m., responded to the 100 block of Maple Street North for report of a domestic.
April 17
At 10:07 a.m., responded to Audubon Road and Pioneer Trail East for report of a personal injury accident.
April 18
At 8:08 p.m., responded to the 700 block of Ravoux Road for report of a child custody dispute.
At 8:37 p.m., responded to the 1100 block of Village Road for report of a domestic.
April 19
At 2:53 p.m., responded to Highway 41 and Hundertmark Road West for report of a personal injury accident.
At 9:24 p.m., responded to the 800 block of Braunworth Court for report of a child custody dispute.