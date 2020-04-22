Chaska Police Department
Chaska Police Department

 Photo by Mark W. Olson

April 15

At 3:36 p.m., responded to the 200 block of Liberty Heights Drive for report of a theft.

At 3:57 p.m., responded to the 300 block of Liberty Heights Drive for report of a theft.

At 9:51 p.m., responded to the 1400 block of Crystal Lane for report of a theft.

April 16

At 1:28 p.m., responded to the 100 block of Maple Street North for report of a domestic.

April 17

At 10:07 a.m., responded to Audubon Road and Pioneer Trail East for report of a personal injury accident.

April 18

At 8:08 p.m., responded to the 700 block of Ravoux Road for report of a child custody dispute.

At 8:37 p.m., responded to the 1100 block of Village Road for report of a domestic.

April 19

At 2:53 p.m., responded to Highway 41 and Hundertmark Road West for report of a personal injury accident.

At 9:24 p.m., responded to the 800 block of Braunworth Court for report of a child custody dispute.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Reporter

Unsie Zuege is an award-winning multimedia journalist, who enjoys community journalism, bibimbop, Netflix, Trivia Mafia and snuggling tiny dogs, not necessarily in that order.

