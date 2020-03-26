March 16
At 10:34 a.m. Responded to the 1400 block of Crystal Lane for report of a theft.
March 17
At 2:47 p.m., responded to the 1100 block of Tristan Trail for report of a theft.
At 4:04 p.m., responded to the 800 block of Yellow Brick Road for report of a domestic.
At 8:14 p.m., responded to the 400 block of Yellow Brick Circle for report of a domestic.
At 11:29 p.m., responded to the 100 block of Hundertmark Road East for report of a theft.
March 18
At 11:57 p.m., responded to the 600 block of Creek Road for report of a robbery.
March 19
At 2:38 p.m., responded to the 1200 block of Cardinal Street for report of a domestic.
At 11:45 p.m., responded to the 200 block of Chestnut Street North for report of a domestic.
March 20
At 8:28 p.m., responded to the 0 block of Rita Lane for report of a domestic.
March 21
At 5:38 a.m., responded to the 100 block of Hundertmark Road East for report of a theft.
At 11:28 a.m., responded to the 500 block of Yellow Brick Circle for report of a domestic.
At 3:51 p.m., responded to Cedar Street South and 1st Street West for report of a vehicle theft.
At 10:06 p.m., responded to the 2900 block of Chestnut Street North for report of a theft.
March 22
At 7:37 p.m., responded to the 2500 block of Woodcrest Drive for report of a domestic.
At 8:16 p.m., responded to the 100 block of Judith Drive for report of a domestic.