Chaska police officers responded to the following calls. This is not a comprehensive list of calls.
March 15
At 7:42 p.m. officers responded to the 3100 block of Chestnut Street North for a medical incident.
At 11:03 p.m. officers responded to the 4200 block of Creek Road for suspicious activity.
March 16
At 9:26 a.m. officers responded to the 130 block of Crosstown Boulevard for a theft report.
At 11:27 a.m. officers responded to the 2900 block of Hemingway Drive for an assault report.
At 4:39 p.m. officers responded to the 30 block of Ehlers Avenue for a mental health call.
At 6:46 p.m. officers responded to the 3000 block of Town Course Drive for a snowmobile-related call.
March 17
At 1:49 p.m. officers responded to the 130 block of Columbia Court North for a fire report.
At 3:22 p.m. officers responded to the 410 block of Sixth Street East for a vehicle theft report.
March 18
At 12:25 a.m. officers responded to the 20 block of Virginia Way for an assault report.
At 8:31 a.m. officers responded to the 200 block of Pioneer Trail East for a theft report.
At 7:49 p.m. officers responded to the 140 block of Engler Boulevard for a property damage report.
March 19
At 12:33 p.m. officers responded to the 830 block of Yellow Brick Road for a theft report.
At 1:38 p.m. officers responded to the 2800 block of Chaska Boulevard for a fire call.
At 5:06 p.m. officers responded to the 220 block of Oak Street North for a missing person report.
At 5:38 p.m. officers responded to the 320 block of Walnut Street North for a mental health report.
At 5:56 p.m. officers responded to the 140 block of Jonathan Boulevard North for an assault report.
March 20
At 4:59 a.m. officers responded to the 1100 block of Falls Curve for a theft report.