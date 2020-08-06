Chaska police officers responded to the following calls.
July 20
At 1:54 a.m., responded to the 200 block of Pioneer Trail East for a theft report.
At 6:32 a.m., responded to the 1100 block of Crosstown Boulevard for a vehicle theft report.
At 12:49 p.m., responded to the 110000 block of Chaska Boulevard for a property damage report.
At 4:53 p.m., responded to the 100 block of Hundertmark Road East for an assault report.
July 23
At 11:52 a.m., responded to the 400 block of Valleyview Road for a theft report.
At 5:00 p.m., responded to the 300 block of Liberty Heights Drive for a fire call.
July 24
At 8:24 a.m., responded to the 3000 block of Town Course Drive for a property damage report.
July 27
At 7:12 a.m., responded to the 600 block of Seventh Street East for a vehicle theft report.
At 4:03 p.m., responded to the 800 block of Yellow Brick Road for a theft report.
July 29
At 12:41 p.m., responded to the 300 block of Brickyard Drive for a theft report.
July 30
At 10:55 a.m., responded to the 100 block of Pioneer Trail East for a theft report.
At 12:17 p.m., responded to the 1100 block of Hazeltine Boulevard for a property damage report.
At 2:53 p.m., responded to the 200 block of Crosstown Boulevard for a vehicle theft report.
Aug. 1
At 12:59 a.m., responded to the 500 block of Pine Street North for an assault report.
Aug. 2
At 9:55 p.m., responded to the 3800 block of Pascolo Bend for a theft report.