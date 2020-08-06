Chaska police
 File photo by Amy Felegy

Chaska police officers responded to the following calls.

July 20

At 1:54 a.m., responded to the 200 block of Pioneer Trail East for a theft report.

At 6:32 a.m., responded to the 1100 block of Crosstown Boulevard for a vehicle theft report.

At 12:49 p.m., responded to the 110000 block of Chaska Boulevard for a property damage report.

At 4:53 p.m., responded to the 100 block of Hundertmark Road East for an assault report.

July 23

At 11:52 a.m., responded to the 400 block of Valleyview Road for a theft report.

At 5:00 p.m., responded to the 300 block of Liberty Heights Drive for a fire call.

July 24

At 8:24 a.m., responded to the 3000 block of Town Course Drive for a property damage report.

July 27

At 7:12 a.m., responded to the 600 block of Seventh Street East for a vehicle theft report.

At 4:03 p.m., responded to the 800 block of Yellow Brick Road for a theft report.

July 29

At 12:41 p.m., responded to the 300 block of Brickyard Drive for a theft report.

July 30

At 10:55 a.m., responded to the 100 block of Pioneer Trail East for a theft report.

At 12:17 p.m., responded to the 1100 block of Hazeltine Boulevard for a property damage report.

At 2:53 p.m., responded to the 200 block of Crosstown Boulevard for a vehicle theft report.

Aug. 1

At 12:59 a.m., responded to the 500 block of Pine Street North for an assault report.

Aug. 2

At 9:55 p.m., responded to the 3800 block of Pascolo Bend for a theft report.

