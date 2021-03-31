Chaska Police Department officers responded to the following incidents. This is not a complete list.
March 22
At 10:52 a.m. officers responded to an unidentified location for a sex crime report.
March 23
At 8:26 a.m. officers responded near the intersection of Audubon Road and Engler Boulevard for a suspicious activity report.
March 24
At 8:44 a.m. officers responded near the intersection of Highway 212 and Highway 41 in Chaska for a property damage report.
At 10:52 a.m. officers responded to the 2900 block of Chestnut Street North for a theft report.
At 2:44 p.m. officers responded to the 3600 block of Big Woods Boulevard for a robbery report.
At 11:30 p.m. officers responded to the 2900 block of Chestnut Street North for an alcohol-related traffic report.
March 25
At 10:40 p.m. officers responded to the 830 block of Yellow Brick Road in Chaska for a fire call.
At 11:47 p.m. officers responded to the 2900 block of Chestnut Street North for a theft report.
March 26
At 12:24 p.m. officers responded to the 3100 block of Chaska Boulevard for a robbery report.
March 28
At 9:02 a.m. officers responded to the 110500 block of Windmill Court for a property damage report.
At 4:49 p.m. officers responded to the 510 block of Yellow Brick Road for a missing person report.