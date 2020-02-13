Chaska Police Department
Chaska Police Department

 Photo by Mark W. Olson

Chaska police officers responded to the following calls.

Feb. 3

At 11:27 a.m., responded to the 200 block of Jaspers Circle South for report of a theft.

Feb. 4

At 12:30 p.m., responded to the 2400 block of Schneider Court for report of a theft.

At 3:06 p.m., responded to a report of a sex crime. Address not provided.

At 7:59 p.m., responded to a report of abuse/neglect. Address not provided.

Feb. 5

At 9:01 a.m., responded to the 100 block of Hundertmark Road East for report of a theft.

At 10:58 a.m., responded to a report of a sex crime. Address not provided.

At 6:29 p.m., responded to the 300 block of Pioneer Trail East for report of a domestic.

At 9:10 p.m., responded to the 1100 block of 3rd Street East for report of a burglary.

Feb. 6

At 2:43 p.m., responded to the 2600 block of Shadow Lane for report of a burglary.

Feb. 7

At 2:03 p.m., responded to the 400 block of Yellow Brick Court for report of a theft.

At 3:40 p.m., responded to the 2600 block of Shadow Wood Court for report of property damage.

At 4:22 p.m., responded to Shadow Lane and Shadow Wood court for report of property damage.

Feb. 8

At 3:40 p.m., responded to a report of a sex crime. Address not provided.

Feb. 9

At 6:41 p.m., responded to the 300 block of Wilderness Drive for report of a domestic.

At 7:35 p.m., responded to the 2900 block of Autumn Woods Drive for report of property damage.

At 8:42 p.m., responded to the 3100 block of Chaska Boulevard for report of a vehicle theft.

At 10:07 p.m., made a traffic stop at Powers Boulevard and Highway 5, Chanhassen, involving alcohol.

