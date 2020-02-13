Chaska police officers responded to the following calls.
Feb. 3
At 11:27 a.m., responded to the 200 block of Jaspers Circle South for report of a theft.
Feb. 4
At 12:30 p.m., responded to the 2400 block of Schneider Court for report of a theft.
At 3:06 p.m., responded to a report of a sex crime. Address not provided.
At 7:59 p.m., responded to a report of abuse/neglect. Address not provided.
Feb. 5
At 9:01 a.m., responded to the 100 block of Hundertmark Road East for report of a theft.
At 10:58 a.m., responded to a report of a sex crime. Address not provided.
At 6:29 p.m., responded to the 300 block of Pioneer Trail East for report of a domestic.
At 9:10 p.m., responded to the 1100 block of 3rd Street East for report of a burglary.
Feb. 6
At 2:43 p.m., responded to the 2600 block of Shadow Lane for report of a burglary.
Feb. 7
At 2:03 p.m., responded to the 400 block of Yellow Brick Court for report of a theft.
At 3:40 p.m., responded to the 2600 block of Shadow Wood Court for report of property damage.
At 4:22 p.m., responded to Shadow Lane and Shadow Wood court for report of property damage.
Feb. 8
At 3:40 p.m., responded to a report of a sex crime. Address not provided.
Feb. 9
At 6:41 p.m., responded to the 300 block of Wilderness Drive for report of a domestic.
At 7:35 p.m., responded to the 2900 block of Autumn Woods Drive for report of property damage.
At 8:42 p.m., responded to the 3100 block of Chaska Boulevard for report of a vehicle theft.
At 10:07 p.m., made a traffic stop at Powers Boulevard and Highway 5, Chanhassen, involving alcohol.