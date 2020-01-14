Chaska Police Department
Chaska Police Department

 Photo by Mark W. Olson
 

Chaska police officers responded to the following calls.

Jan. 7

At 3:27 a.m., responded to the 300 block of Brickyard Drive for report of a burglary.

At 8:14 a.m., responded to the 1400 block of Crystal Lane for report of a theft.

At 9:22 a.m., responded to the 100 block of Hundertmark Road East for report of a theft.

Jan. 8

At 2:31 p.m., responded to the 2900 block of Chestnut Street North for report of a theft.

At 4:39 p.m., responded to the 100 block of Hundertmark Road East for report of a theft.

At 7:34 p.m., responded to the 2800 block of Chaska Boulevard for report of a theft.

Jan. 9

At 9:19 a.m., responded to the 700 block of Ravoux Road for report of a domestic.

At 5:34 p.m., responded to the 1600 block of Park Ridge Drive for report of a theft.

Jan. 10

At 8:26 a.m., responded to the 2800 block of Chaska Boulevard for report of a theft.

At 10:37 p.m., responded to the 100 block of Hundertmark Road East for report of a theft.

Jan. 11

At 8:25 p.m., responded to the 200 block of Crosstown Boulevard for report of a domestic.

Jan. 12

At 11:52 a.m., responded to the 00 block of Ehlers Avenue for report of a child custody dispute.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

