Chaska police officers responded to the following calls.
Jan. 7
At 3:27 a.m., responded to the 300 block of Brickyard Drive for report of a burglary.
At 8:14 a.m., responded to the 1400 block of Crystal Lane for report of a theft.
At 9:22 a.m., responded to the 100 block of Hundertmark Road East for report of a theft.
Jan. 8
At 9:22 a.m., responded to the 100 block of Hundertmark Road East for report of a theft.
At 2:31 p.m., responded to the 2900 block of Chestnut Street North for report of a theft.
At 4:39 p.m., responded to the 100 block of Hundertmark Road East for report of a theft.
At 7:34 p.m., responded to the 2800 block of Chaska Boulevard for report of a theft.
Jan. 9
At 9:19 a.m., responded to the 700 block of Ravoux Road for report of a domestic.
At 5:34 p.m., responded to the 1600 block of Park Ridge Drive for report of a theft.
Jan. 10
At 8:26 a.m., responded to the 2800 block of Chaska Boulevard for report of a theft.
At 10:37 p.m., responded to the 100 block of Hundertmark Road East for report of a theft.
Jan. 11
At 8:25 p.m., responded to the 200 block of Crosstown Boulevard for report of a domestic.
Jan. 12
At 11:52 a.m., responded to the 00 block of Ehlers Avenue for report of a child custody dispute.