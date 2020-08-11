Chaska Police officers responded to the following calls.
Aug. 3
At 2:42 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Hunterdmark Road East for a theft report.
At 3:21 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Pioneer Trail for a theft report.
At 10:25 p.m., officers responded to the 200½ block of Chestnut Street North for an assault report.
At 11:53 p.m., officers responded near the intersection of Crosstown Boulevard and Yellow Brick Road for an alcohol-involved traffic report.
Aug. 4
At 9:32 a.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of Millpond Court for an assault report.
Aug. 5
At 5:58 p.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of Crest Drive for a theft report.
Aug. 6
At 11:16 a.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Crosstown Boulevard for a vehicle theft report.
Aug. 9
At 2:14 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Cardinal Street for a theft report.